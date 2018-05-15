18-year-old woman charged with murder, two men accused of aggravated assault

Three people are in custody in a Cordele homicide.
Police Chief Rob Rodriguez announced Monday the arrests in the May 8 shooting death of Kelvin James Barron.
Franekia West, an 18-year-old woman, is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Hykeem Dawson, 26, and Shaquille Jeffery, 23, also are charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
A week ago, officers were called to the 600 block of West 21st Avenue after shots were fired.
They found a house that had been hit by bullets and learned Barron had arrived at the Crisp Regional Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
He died at the hospital.
The GBI assisted in the investigation.
Barron's death happened three days after Shawna Ware, 31, and Sheena Jones, 33, were fatally shot in Cordele.
The suspect in that case, James L. Smith, 29, opened fire on officers who were arresting him at a Perry motel early the next morning.
