Accused shooter who fled to Perry now faces an additional murder charge

A shooting in Cordele in which the suspect fled to Perry is now a double-homicide.
The second victim who had been critically wounded in the Saturday shooting has died, according to a Cordele Police Department news release. Sheena Jones, 33, died Monday at the Medical Center, Central Georgia.
Shawna Ware, 31, was found dead on the scene at 412 East 21st Ave. on Saturday.
James Smith, 39, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in those deaths.
Smith was found at the Scottish Inns and Suites at 405 General Courtney Hodges Blvd. in Perry and allegedly opened fired on officers attempting to arrest him early Sunday.
No one was hurt, although at least two bullets stuck a balletic shield officers were using, according to the GBI.
Tuesday, Cordele police worked another shooting, this time in the 600 block of West 21st Ave.
The victim was identified by police Wednesday as 30-year old Kelvin James Barron, of Cordele.
Arriving officers to a 911 call of shots fired found a home shot up, according to a police news release. While on scene, officers got a call that a gunshot victim had just showed up at the Emergency Room at the Crisp Regional Hospital. Barron was later pronounce dead.
