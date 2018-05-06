Shots fired during arrest of murder suspect in Perry

A man wanted for murder in Cordele opened fire on officers trying to arrest him at a Perry hotel early Sunday, but no one was injured.
J.T. Ricketson, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Perry, identified the suspect as James L. Smith, 39, of Cordele. Smith is suspected in a fatal shooting in Cordele on Saturday morning, in which another person was seriously injured. That shooting was handled by the Albany GBI office, which covers Crisp County, and Ricketson did not have further details.
However, he said in the course of the investigation Smith was identified as the suspect and it was learned that he was staying at the Scottish Inn at 405 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard in Perry. Working with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the GBI got search warrants to enter Smith's room.
At about 4:10 a.m. officers attempted to enter the room and Smith opened fire, Ricketson said. Some of the bullets struck a ballistic shield the officers were using. The officers backed off, and at least two officers returned fire. After a standoff of 8-10 minutes, Smith was taken into custody. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Cordele shooting, and will face multiple charges of aggravated assault on a police officer in the Perry shooting, Ricketson said.
Although no one was injured in the Perry shooting, the Perry GBI office was called in to investigate because officers were involved.
