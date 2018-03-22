Man who shot Warner Robins clerk gets life sentence. His victim will never walk again

A man who shot a Warner Robins gas station clerk, paralyzing him for life, was sentenced Thursday to spend at least the next 60 years behind bars.
Brandon Bushay Smith was sentenced to life in prison, 30 years, without parole plus an additional 30 years without parole in the Feb. 12, 2017, stickup at the Lo Bucks on North Davis Drive that left clerk Vikram Patel unable to walk for the rest of his life, according to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office.
Prosecutors said the 30-year-old walked inside the gas station about 1 a.m. that morning, grabbed Patel's cellphone and shot at Patel four times.
Patel, 38, was hit by three of Smith's four shots. One of the bullets lodged in Patel's spine, paralyzing him.
Smith then walked around the counter, hit Patel in the head with a gun and fired a final shot at Patel's head, the news release said.
Smith grabbed money and cigarettes before walking out of the store and driving away.
A Houston County jury convicted Smith on Wednesday of criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a gun during a crime.
“As a result of the crimes that Mr. Smith committed, Vikram Patel will never walk again," Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters said in the news release. "The violent events that occurred ... will always be with him like the bullet that remains in his back."
