Man charged with attempted murder in Warner Robins armed robbery

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda Pause

2:39 New spacesuit features YKK zipper

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:43 Jacob Elijah Miller jailed in Brooklyn Rouse shooting

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup