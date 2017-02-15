Man charged with attempted murder in Warner Robins armed robbery

The suspect in Sunday’s armed robbery and shooting of a Warner Robins convenience store clerk is in custody.
Brandon Bushay Smith, 28, was booked into the Houston County jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of attempted murder.
Smith was also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a Superior Court probation violation, jail records show.
Vikram Patel, 38, was shot several times during the 1:13 a.m. armed robbery at the LoBucks at 700 North Davis Drive, according to a Warner Robins police news release. He was in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Smith fled with an undisclosed amount of money, and police later released a photo of him from a store surveillance video.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Warner Robins police Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
