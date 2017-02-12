Suspect named in Warner Robins robbery, shooting

A store clerk is in stable condition after being shot in a robbery early Sunday and a suspect has been identified.
The robbery happened at 1:13 a.m. at Lo Bucks on 700 N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The suspect shot the clerk multiple times and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk, Vikram Patel, 28, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. He is listed in stable condition.
The suspect, who captured on the store security camera without a mask, was identified as Brandon Bushay Smith, 28. He is being sought on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal attempt to commit murder.
The store remained closed and surrounded with yellow police tape until after noon Sunday as crime scene technicians worked inside.
Anyone who knows Smith’s wereabouts is asked to call Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
