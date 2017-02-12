Clerk shot in Warner Robins armed robbery

A store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Warner Robins early Sunday.
The robbery happened at 1:13 a.m. at Lo Bucks on 700 N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The suspect shot the clerk at least once and fled with and undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said in an email there is no word on the condition of the clerk.
Detective Shane Mann is investigating the case. Anyone with additional information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
