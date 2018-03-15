Murder suspect nicknamed 'Caesar' turns himself in after 3 people shot at Macon party

The accused gunman wanted in Macon's latest homicide turned himself in Wednesday night.
Antonio DE'Juan Walker, 23, of Lyons Street was booked into the Bibb County jail at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, hours after a murder warrant was signed, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Walker is accused of opening fire at a party at 466 Ibex Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Monterrius Malik Dugger, 21, was struck twice in the chest and died. Ramone Dawaan Smith, 25, was wounded in the right knee. Jessica Monique Fullwood, 27, was shot in the foot. Smith and Fullwood were reported in stable condition Sunday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Walker surrendered at the sheriff's District 2 office and was taken downtown for an interview before he was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to court records, Walker was accused of burglaries in 2011 and 2013, but the cases did not go to trial.
He did plead guilty on Feb. 1, 2017, to cocaine possession as a first offender and was serving three years on probation in a negotiated plea agreement.
Walker is being held without bond.
