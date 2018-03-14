He's wanted on a charge of murder in a Bibb County shooting

Antonio DE’Juan Walker, 23, also known by the nickname of “Caesar", is wanted on charge of murder in Sunday night's shooting at a party on Ibex Street, according to a news release.
A warrant has been issued for Walker's arrest in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Monterrius Dugger of Macon, a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says.
An argument started during the party and shots rang out just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday at a house at 466 Ibex Street.
Dugger, 21, was struck twice in the chest and died. Ramone Dawaan Smith, 25, was struck in the right knee. Jessica Monique Fullwood, 27, was struck in the foot.
Walker is described as a black male, 6 feet in height and weighing about 170 pounds.
Walker has prior arrests for cocaine possession and burglary, according to Bibb County court records.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Staff writer Joe Kovac contributed to this story. Telegraph archives were used in this report.
