Man shot dead, two injured at party

A man was shot dead and two others were wounded at a party in Macon early Sunday.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at 466 Ibex Street, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
During a party an argument started and someone fired multiple shots. Monterrius, Malik Dugger, 21, was struck twice in the chest and died. Ramone Dawaan Smith, 25, was struck in the right knee. Jessica Monique Fullwood, 27, was struck in the foot. Smith and Fullwood are both in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
A suspect has not been identified.
Never miss a local story.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Smith's father was the victim of a homicide in 2009.
He said the shooting is the county's eighth homicide of the year, including a death in a traffic accident in which a woman was charged with murder. The county had 30 homicides in all of last year.
"This is not the way I wanted this year to start," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments