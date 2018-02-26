Body found at same address where a woman vanished three months ago

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:25 Cop Shop Podcast: Hurled potted meat lands woman in jail Pause 3:32 Cop Shop Podcast: Breakfast brawl at McDonald's 3:04 Judge to kidnapper: People are afraid of Macon. You’re why. 0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 1:13 Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

An autopsy is expected at a GBI crime lab in hopes of identifying a body found in a shed behind a residence on Sherwood Drive in Peach County. Becky Purser The Telegraph

An autopsy is expected at a GBI crime lab in hopes of identifying a body found in a shed behind a residence on Sherwood Drive in Peach County. Becky Purser The Telegraph