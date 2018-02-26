Body found at same address where a woman vanished three months ago

A DNA test will determine if a body discovered decomposing in the back of a cluttered warehouse in Byron Friday evening is that of a woman who was reported missing in December.
"We're hoping its her," Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said of the 37-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since she left home three months ago.
Amanda Peeples, who also goes by the last name Burnam, was reported missing Dec. 19 by her roommate, David Arrington.
Arrington told investigators he last saw Peeples about noon Dec. 16 when she walked outside to wait for a ride from someone to go to Macon, according to the initial incident report.
Never miss a local story.
Arrington also said she was "very intoxicated from alcoholic beverages and (Xanax) prescription medication and was not acting herself," the deputy noted in the report.
Deputies checked all local hospitals and jails but didn't find Peeples. None of her friends knew where she might have gone.
The shed where the unidentified woman's body was discovered Friday evening is on the same Sherwood Boulevard property where Peeples disappeared from, Deese said.
The woman's badly decomposed body was discovered after a man smelled a foul odor emanating from the building and went to investigate.
"Investigators have been out all weekend and are back at it today," the sheriff said late afternoon Monday.
A GBI autopsy revealed no obvious signs of death, but toxicology reports are pending.
Comments