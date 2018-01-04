Police: Missing Byron woman left phone, dog and told roommate she was headed to Macon

Amanda Gail Peebles (Burnam)
A Byron woman who left her apartment in mid-December told her roommate she was going to catch a ride to Macon.

Amanda Gail Peeples, who also goes by Amanda Burnam, walked away from the apartment on Sherwood Drive about noon Dec. 16. She has not returned since, according to a news release Thursday from the Peach County Sheriff's Office.

The 37-year-old was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jeans and multi-colored shoes. Her cell phone, purse, dog and identification were left in the apartment.

Peeples' roommate told police that she has a history of leaving without notice, but has never been gone this long without calling a friend, the news release said.

Anyone with information regarding Peeples' whereabouts is urged to call the Peach County Sheriff's Office at 478-825-2507.



