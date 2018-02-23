A Byron man smelled a foul odor in his warehouse. Inside, he found a crime scene

A Byron man made a gruesome discovery upon investigating a foul smell that emanated from his warehouse Friday evening.
Under a pile of items in the back of the storage building, he found a badly decomposing body, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said.
The man called 911 about 7 p.m.
The building, on Sherwood Boulevard, is near some rental houses and not far from the apartments where Amanda Peebles walked away from Dec. 16.
The 37-year-old has not been seen since.
"At this time we can't confirm it's her," the sheriff said.
