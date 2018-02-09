He shot and killed a 25-year-old man. It was self-defense, DA says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:20 Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court Pause 3:53 Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 1:13 Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 3:56 Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 5:00 Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Emmanuel Stroud, 24, became Macon's 20th homicide after he and another man were shot on a Village Green street Saturday. His mother, Jean Smith, sister Emancia, and step-father Rondy Roberts shared what they knew Sunday. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Emmanuel Stroud, 24, became Macon's 20th homicide after he and another man were shot on a Village Green street Saturday. His mother, Jean Smith, sister Emancia, and step-father Rondy Roberts shared what they knew Sunday. Beau Cabell The Telegraph