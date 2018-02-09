More Videos

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 0:20

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 3:53

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 1:13

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 5:00

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Emmanuel Stroud, 24, became Macon's 20th homicide after he and another man were shot on a Village Green street Saturday. His mother, Jean Smith, sister Emancia, and step-father Rondy Roberts shared what they knew Sunday. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Emmanuel Stroud, 24, became Macon's 20th homicide after he and another man were shot on a Village Green street Saturday. His mother, Jean Smith, sister Emancia, and step-father Rondy Roberts shared what they knew Sunday. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Crime

He shot and killed a 25-year-old man. It was self-defense, DA says

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

February 09, 2018 05:12 PM

A man who fatally shot a 25-year-old in a Bloomfield neighborhood last September will not face criminal charges because the shooting was in self defense, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.

Emmanuel Lee Stroud Jr. was shot once in the stomach late Sept. 16. He died hours later at a hospital.

Tecovelin Starling, 36, was with Stroud at the intersection of Edwina and Walmar drives just before midnight. He also had been shot in the leg.

In a news release sent shortly after Stroud's death, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said the gunfire occurred as the two men were walking down the street and "someone started shooting."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further investigation "revealed evidence that Stroud shot Starling and then Starling shot Stroud in self-defense," the District Attorney's Office news release said.

Stroud was the 20th person in Bibb County and the second person in his family to be slain last year.

Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, was shot to death in June. Two teens were recently arrested and charged with his murder.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court 0:20

Accused cop killer Ralph Elrod in court

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes 3:53

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument 1:13

Macon teen accused of choking sister to death during argument

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door 3:56

Cop Shop Podcast: Woman seeking beer busts in door

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 5:00

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Cop Shop Podcast: Man talks crap about Super Bowl, gets black eyes

View More Video