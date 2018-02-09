He shot and killed a 25-year-old man. It was self-defense, DA says

A man who fatally shot a 25-year-old in a Bloomfield neighborhood last September will not face criminal charges because the shooting was in self defense, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.
Emmanuel Lee Stroud Jr. was shot once in the stomach late Sept. 16. He died hours later at a hospital.
Tecovelin Starling, 36, was with Stroud at the intersection of Edwina and Walmar drives just before midnight. He also had been shot in the leg.
In a news release sent shortly after Stroud's death, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said the gunfire occurred as the two men were walking down the street and "someone started shooting."
Further investigation "revealed evidence that Stroud shot Starling and then Starling shot Stroud in self-defense," the District Attorney's Office news release said.
Stroud was the 20th person in Bibb County and the second person in his family to be slain last year.
Emmanuel Stroud Sr., 57, was shot to death in June. Two teens were recently arrested and charged with his murder.
