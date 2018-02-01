More Videos

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 5:00

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

Pause
'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Bibb County sheriffs investigators are trying to identify remains found Thursday, July 13, 2017, near a vacant house in the 3500 block of Clark Street in Bloomfield. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Bibb County sheriffs investigators are trying to identify remains found Thursday, July 13, 2017, near a vacant house in the 3500 block of Clark Street in Bloomfield. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Crime

Tree-trimmers found his body by an abandoned house. His accused killers were 16

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

February 01, 2018 05:39 PM

Two teenagers were charged with murder Thursday in the shooting death of a Macon man whose body was found beside an abandoned house last summer.

Jaquavius Terrion Moore and Malcolm Bernard Peek, both 17, are accused of shooting and killing Emmanuel Stroud Sr. on June 18, 2017, according to arrest warrants.

Stroud, 57, was reported missing by his daughter June 23.

Almost a week later, his early 2000s model silver Nissan Sentra was found parked at the end of Pershing Avenue, near the Walmart Inc. store on Harrison Road and not far from Log Cabin Drive and Eisenhower Parkway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A man who called police after finding the car told The Telegraph that the car looked as if it had been "cleaned and dumped."

On July 13, some tree trimmers found Stroud's body beside an abandoned house on Clark Street in the Bloomfield neighborhood.

Moore and Peek were both 16 at the time of Stroud's death.

Moore was spotted in Stroud's Sentra "immediately after Stroud was shot," according to the warrant for his arrest. Moore also admitted shooting Stroud to a witness.

Peek, who turned 17 on Jan. 16, was "a party to the crime," according to the warrant.

Peek lied to police about his involvement but "eventually admitted being with Moore when Moore shot Stroud," the warrant says.

Public information officers for the sheriff’s office told The Telegraph that investigators could not provide any additional details about the arrests late Thursday afternoon.

Peek was booked in the Bibb County jail Thursday afternoon, but Moore had been in jail for about two weeks on other charges.

According to a Jan. 21 release from the sheriff’s office, Moore and an unidentified 16-year-old were “caught attempting to get back into a stolen auto that was used by the suspects” about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Southfork Drive.

Two others spotted entering cars ran into the woods and escaped.

Moore, who also was toting a pistol, was charged with entering an auto, theft by receiving auto, obstruction of police, possessing a gun during a felony, and possession of a gun by someone under 18 years old. The 16-year-old accomplice who was not named was booked in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

The motive for Stroud’s killing remains unclear.

Months after Stroud was killed, his 24-year-old son met the same fate.

Emmanuel Stroud Jr. was shot Sept. 17 at Walmar and Edwina drives. He died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, six hours after the shooting.

Sheriff David Davis has said the two killings do not appear to be related.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times' 5:00

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

Pause
'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 3:13

'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 4:27

Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 3:09

'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:00

One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 2:14

Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Florida man tells cop he stabbed his sister 'too many times'

View More Video