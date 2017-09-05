Fate of accused Fort Valley serial rapist soon to be in jury’s hands

Jurors will soon begin deliberating the fate of a Fort Valley man accused in a string of home invasions and attacks on women near Fort Valley State University in April 2015.
Darrell Aundray Ross, 31, was arrested May 16, 2015, after a woman and her boyfriend spotted him in the woods behind a Fort Valley apartment complex. The boyfriend held Ross at the scene until police arrived.
Since Ross’ trial began last week in Peach County Superior Court, jurors have heard testimony from two women who contend they were raped, a woman who alleges a man tried to rape her and another woman who was attacked.
In her closing argument Tuesday, prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt told jurors Ross had “a rapist’s toolkit” in his pockets when he was arrested -- a stun gun and handcuffs, condoms, a flashlight, a homemade sex toy and a cell phone with nude pictures of two of his victims.
A woman testified Tuesday morning that she was showering before going to bed in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday 2015 when she heard a noise.
Wrapping a towel around her, she got out of the shower to investigate and spotted a man standing in her open back door. He had a gun, she testified.
“It hadn’t registered in my mind what was happening or what was about to occur,” the woman said.
She said she asked the man what he was doing and he told her to “shut up” and go to her bedroom.
Still wearing a black bandana on his face, the man raped her as he held a gun in his hand, the woman testified.
Then he forced her to sit on her bedroom floor, naked, as he took photos with his cell phone, she said.
None of the women have identified Ross as being their attacker, Peach County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Don Edwards testified Tuesday.
Edwards said a selfie photo of Ross was taken March 26, 2015, on the same phone where investigators found nude photos had been taken of two alleged victims.
Another photo — depicting a carpet shampoo bottle — was taken in the apartment of another woman who was attacked, he said. Bobbitt said a carpet cleaner, laptop and cell phone taken from that woman’s home were found at Ross’ home after his arrest.
While Ross’ attorney, Alan Wheeler, contends digital data pertaining to the device that took the photos and the date of the photos can be altered. Bobbitt said the information can’t be changed.
Wheeler said his client has pleaded not guilty and “he did not touch those women.”
Check back at macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph for updates to this story.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments