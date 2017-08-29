Darrell Aundray Ross listens to his attorney in court Tuesday morning.
Darrell Aundray Ross listens to his attorney in court Tuesday morning. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Darrell Aundray Ross listens to his attorney in court Tuesday morning. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Houston & Peach

‘I’d rather die than let you do this,’ woman testifies in accused rapist’s trial

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 29, 2017 1:01 PM

FORT VALLEY

Young women terrorized by a serial rapist that put the city on edge in the spring of 2015 took the witness stand Tuesday.

Darrell Aundray Ross, 21, of Fort Valley, accused of a string of sexual assaults and home invasions, is on trial at the Peach County Courthouse.

Two of the women testified Tuesday morning.

One of the women recounted an April incident in which she and one of her roommates had fallen asleep on couches in the living room.

One awoke to man dressed all in black with his face covered. Her roommate was asleep but also woke up as she was being forced at gunpoint out the front door.

Her attacker took her to the back of a vacant apartment across the street and attempted to rape her, ordering her to pull her pants down and threatening to stun her with a stun gun.

‘I’d rather die than let you do this,’ the woman testified she told him before managing to break free and run away.

Another woman testified how she awoke in her bedroom to an armed man dressed in dark clothing who put a gun to her head and sexually assaulted her. She was able to fight him off and force him out of her bedroom.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt detailed the attacks for jurors, how Ross was arrested and the evidence she said authorities have against him that show he is the man who assaulted the women.

“One night for each of these girls changed their plans, their dreams, their careers .. what happened to them was a nightmare,” Bobbitt told jurors.

But Ross’ defense attorney Alan Wheeler told jurors to pay careful attention to the victims’ description of their attacker. He said most would say he had dreadlocks, which Ross did not, or that he was dark and not light skinned.

How the women described “physical characteristics don’t fit Darrell Ross,” Wheeler told jurors.

Two other women who Bobbitt said were raped by the accused are also expected to testify during the trial.

For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

More Videos

Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 2:01

Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon?

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia 1:11

Lamb excited to see son Taylor play against Georgia

  • Fort Valley Georgia mom says son innocent of rape other charges

    Subrina Ross, Darrell Aundray Ross' mother, told a reporter in 2015 that she thinks her son is innocent and that authorities have the wrong person in custody.

Fort Valley Georgia mom says son innocent of rape other charges

Subrina Ross, Darrell Aundray Ross' mother, told a reporter in 2015 that she thinks her son is innocent and that authorities have the wrong person in custody.

Becky Purser The Telegraph

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

View More Video