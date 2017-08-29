‘I’d rather die than let you do this,’ woman testifies in accused rapist’s trial

Young women terrorized by a serial rapist that put the city on edge in the spring of 2015 took the witness stand Tuesday.
Darrell Aundray Ross, 21, of Fort Valley, accused of a string of sexual assaults and home invasions, is on trial at the Peach County Courthouse.
Two of the women testified Tuesday morning.
One of the women recounted an April incident in which she and one of her roommates had fallen asleep on couches in the living room.
One awoke to man dressed all in black with his face covered. Her roommate was asleep but also woke up as she was being forced at gunpoint out the front door.
Her attacker took her to the back of a vacant apartment across the street and attempted to rape her, ordering her to pull her pants down and threatening to stun her with a stun gun.
‘I’d rather die than let you do this,’ the woman testified she told him before managing to break free and run away.
Another woman testified how she awoke in her bedroom to an armed man dressed in dark clothing who put a gun to her head and sexually assaulted her. She was able to fight him off and force him out of her bedroom.
Prosecutor Elizabeth Bobbitt detailed the attacks for jurors, how Ross was arrested and the evidence she said authorities have against him that show he is the man who assaulted the women.
“One night for each of these girls changed their plans, their dreams, their careers .. what happened to them was a nightmare,” Bobbitt told jurors.
But Ross’ defense attorney Alan Wheeler told jurors to pay careful attention to the victims’ description of their attacker. He said most would say he had dreadlocks, which Ross did not, or that he was dark and not light skinned.
How the women described “physical characteristics don’t fit Darrell Ross,” Wheeler told jurors.
Two other women who Bobbitt said were raped by the accused are also expected to testify during the trial.
