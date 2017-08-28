Serial rapist put a community on edge for weeks; now the accused heads to trial

More than two years after a serial rapist put the Fort Valley community on edge for weeks, opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial of the man accused in the attacks.
Darrell Aundray Ross, 21, of Fort Valley was indicted on 28 counts in connection with a string of sexual assaults and home invasions near Fort Valley State University in April 2015.
A task force formed to investigate the crimes also tied him to a January aggravated sexual battery. Ross has denied all of the charges against him.
Ross was arrested May 16, 2015, after he was seen in the woods with a flashlight behind a Fort Valley apartment complex by a woman and her boyfriend. The boyfriend held Ross at the scene until police arrived.
William Phillips, Ross’ former public defense attorney, previously said that Ross “says he didn’t assault anybody, he didn’t rape anybody or burglarize any homes.”
Phillips has since retired. Ross’ court-appointed attorney is Alan Wheeler, of Macon.
Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Bobbitt and Cindy Adams are prosecuting the case.
Ross’ mother, Subrina Ross, has said that she thinks her son is innocent and authorities have charged the wrong person.
Law enforcement authorities have said that they are confident Ross is the serial rapist who had plagued the community.
Ross has two prior burglary convictions.
The trial is being held in the Peach County Courthouse before Superior Court Judge David Mincey of the Macon Judicial Circuit, which includes Peach County.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
