New judge named to Middle Georgia court

Gov. Nathan Deal has appointed Crawford County attorney David Mincey to be the Macon Judicial Circuit’s newest Superior Court judge, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Mincey will fill the vacancy created by former Chief Superior Court Judge Tripp Self’s appointment last year to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Mincey is the owner of Mincey & Mincey, LLC in Roberta. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a law degree from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law, according to the release.
Mincey and his wife have four children. They live in Macon.
The Macon circuit is comprised of Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties.
Check back at macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments