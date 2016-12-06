Who will be the next Macon circuit Superior Court judge? Twenty-seven lawyers nominated

Twenty-seven lawyers have been nominated to fill the upcoming Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court judgeship vacancy created by Chief Judge Tripp Self’s appointment to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Lawyers nominated must submit an application to the Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission by Dec. 23 to be considered for the position.
Nominees include:
▪ Bibb County State Solicitor Rebecca Grist
▪ Macon Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Nancy Scott Malcor
▪ Houston County prosecutor and former Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Winters
▪ Bibb County school board member Lester Miller and outgoing member Jason Downey
▪ Edgeley Myers, an associate civil judge and magistrate in Bibb County Magistrate Court
▪ Crawford County Attorney David Mincey of the Mincey and Mincey firm in Roberta
▪ Former Macon City Attorney J. Pope Langstaff, who now works in private practice
▪ Former Georgia Bar Association president Charles L. “Buck” Ruffin, a shareholder at the Baker Donelson firm, which has a Macon office
▪ Assistant Houston County public defender LaToya Bell
▪ Assistant Macon Judicial Circuit public defender David Joseph Walker
▪ Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers
▪ Mercer University law professor Sarah Gerwig-Moore
▪ Jonathan Alderman of Macon’s Anderson, Walker & Reichert LLP; R. William Buzzell II and Neal B. Graham of Macon’s Buzzell, Graham and Welsh law firm; Morris Carr; John Phillip Fox; Jarome Gautreaux of Macon’s Gautreaux & Sizemore LLC; Kevin B. Hicks of Macon’s Law Offices of Kevin B. Hicks & Associates LLC; Thomas David Mann of Macon’s Mann law firm; Jeffery Monroe of Macon’s Jones, Cork & Miller LLP; Jeff Powers of Macon’s Powers Law Group, LLC; Sara Roberts; Carmel Sanders; Reza Sedghi; and Caleb Walker of Macon’s McArthur Law Firm.
Applicants will be interviewed by the commission sometime after Jan. 9, according to a commission news release.
After the interviews, up to five names will be submitted to Gov. Nathan Deal who will appoint the new judge.
The Macon circuit includes Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
