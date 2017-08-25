Killer in Hot Wings Plus slaying turned gun on cop, report says

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Hot Wings Plus employee also fired shots at a police officer who was trying to help the victim.
Witnesses told police they’d heard five shots about 10 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the cries of a woman screaming for someone to call 911.
A Bibb County sheriff’s investigator, who was driving down Pio Nono Avenue with his patrol car’s windows cracked open, heard the woman’s call for help, according to an incident report obtained by The Telegraph on Friday.
The investigator found 38-year-old Jian Fang Wang lying face down beside his car. Wang had been shot and the shooter fled with the restaurant’s money bag.
The investigator tried to stop Wang’s bleeding by applying pressure to his wounds when “an unknown suspect started shooting” at him, the report said.
For whatever reason, this fact was not mentioned by the sheriff’s office in any news releases.
A man who lives near the store told police he had gotten home from church and noticed a black man getting out of a black Toyota Camry parked in the corner of his front yard.
According to the report, the man went inside and had “just taken his shoes off” when he heard five gunshots. The man said he walked outside and saw, front his front lawn, the investigator’s unmarked car pull up to the restaurant. Then, a black man ran out of the woods with a gun and got back inside the Camry.
The man said he heard five more gunshots and then ran to help the investigator, according to the report.
The shooter is likely between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has a goatee and is driving a 2016 or 2017 Toyota Camry or Corolla. The car may have a drive out tag, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the identity of the alleged killer is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
