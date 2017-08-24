Restaurant worker fatally shot and money bag taken as he lay bleeding on the ground

A Bibb County sheriff’s investigator heard cries for help Wednesday night as he passed Hot Wings Plus.
At about 10:15 p.m., the officer pulled into the restaurant parking lot at 3497 Pio Nono Ave. and found a man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The investigator ran to help Jain Wang, 39, who had just closed the restaurant and gotten in his car when the gunman started shooting.
Witnesses say a black man dressed in dark clothing and a white top came out from behind the eatery and fire shots at Wang’s car, fatally injuring him before taking the restaurant’s money bag from the dying man.
As the investigator was rendering aid to Wang, he heard more gunshots and saw the suspect jump into a dark colored car that was parked off Rice mill Road and drive off.
Wang was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room at 11:43 p.m.
“He was shot many times,” Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said. “He was just working and making money.”
Brij Patel, a L&C Convenient Store clerk was shot dead late Monday on Hillcrest Boulevard in another armed robbery.
Anyone with information in the killings should call 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
