Slain clerk had survived another shooting in prior armed robbery at his store

Nearly 13 months after a Macon convenience store clerk was shot in the leg, he was fatally shot in another armed robbery.

Brijesh Kumar Patel, 42, was shot multiple times some time before 10 p.m. Monday at the L&C convenience store at 917 Hillcrest Blvd., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A little after 10 p.m. Monday, customers found Patel bleeding on the floor behind the counter of the lime green store off Napier Avenue in northern Bibb County.

The cash register door was open and empty.

The customers frantically called 911 to report the shooting.

Patel was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he died at 10:44 p.m., Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.

Hospital workers recognized him as the same man who had been brought in last summer, Miley said.

On July 28, 2016, Bibb sheriff’s deputies investigated another shooting during an armed robbery at the store.

Just after 1 a.m. that Thursday morning, Patel was outside the store when two men approached him and demanded money and his cellphone.

One of the men pulled a gun and Patel, then 41, was shot in the right leg as the robbers struggled with him.

The black men about 5 feet 8 inches tall left Patel outside and went in and took an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

That shooting followed the death of southwest Macon convenience store clerk Prakash Patel who was shot to death the month before on June 18, 2016.

