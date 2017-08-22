Crime

Man dies after being shot multiple times in apparent store robbery

By Liz Fabian

August 22, 2017 4:45 AM

Customers found a bleeding man behind the counter of the L&C Convenience Store late Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the shoppers discovered the clerk had been shot multiple times and was lying on the floor of the business at 917 Hillcrest Boulevard, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Brijeshkumar Patel, 42, was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he died.

Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced him dead at the hospital at 10:44 p.m.

The cash register was open and the drawer was empty when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the store off Napier Avenue.

Anyone with information in the homicide and robbery is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips for a potential reward to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

