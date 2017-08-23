Wounded teen walks to grandmother’s house with a gunshot to the leg

More Videos 4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage Pause 1:45 "He didn't deserve that," customer says of slain clerk 0:57 L&C clerk also shot in 2016 armed robbery 15:41 Suspects allegedly tried to sell Mercer basketball player fake drugs before shooting 6:55 Locals remember seeing Isaac run 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:33 "We couldn't even breathe," says rescuer who helped pull woman from fire 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy