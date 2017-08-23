Wounded teen walks to grandmother’s house with a gunshot to the leg

A 16-year-old Macon teen was shot in the leg by an unknown gunman early Wednesday.
The young man showed up at his grandmother’s house on Sherrill Drive after reportedly being shot while walking near Spencer Circle, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The grandmother drove hin to Coliseum Northside Hospital where Bibb sheriff’s deputies were called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The teen told investigators he had just left a friend’s house at about 1:45 a.m. when he saw a silver car drive up and he heard gunshots in the neighborhood west of Pio Nono Avenue and between Rocky Creek and Williamson roads.
The teen started running and was shot once in the right leg, the release stated.
He was in stable condition early Wednesday.
“He’s doing fine,” his grandmother told The Telegraph.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
