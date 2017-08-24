Police describe killer in Hot Wings Plus homicide

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the alleged shooter in the slaying of a Hot Wings Plus employee late Wednesday.
Jian Wang, 39, was shot to death about 10 p.m. after getting in his car to leave the restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue.
The shooter is described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds. The man has a goatee and is driving a 2016 or 2017 Toyota Camry or Corolla. The car may have a drive out tag, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the identity of the alleged killer is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
