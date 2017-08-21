More Videos

  • Suspects allegedly tried to sell Mercer basketball player fake drugs before shooting

    New details emerged during a March 2, 2016 hearing for Damion Henderson, one of two men accused in the death of Jibri Bryan.

New details emerged during a March 2, 2016 hearing for Damion Henderson, one of two men accused in the death of Jibri Bryan. Amy Leigh Womack awomack@macon.com

Crime

Man charged in Mercer University athlete’s killing may be linked to Alabama shooting

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 21, 2017 04:53 PM

UPDATED August 21, 2017 05:19 PM

The trial of Damion Deray Henderson, one of the men charged with murder in the 2016 fatal shooting of Mercer University basketball player Jibri Bryan, was postponed this week due to allegations that he could be linked to a shooting in Alabama.

A Bibb County prosecutor filed a motion last week seeking the delay, saying local prosecutors need to obtain a DNA forensic report and interview witnesses related to a December 2015 incident in Madison, a city just west of Huntsville and not far from the Alabama-Tennessee border.

Henderson was interviewed by Alabama authorities while in custody Aug. 9, according to the motion.

Contacted by phone Monday, a Madison police detective referred questions to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney David Cooke said his office is asking a judge to allow information about the Alabama incident into evidence to show Henderson’s “intent and motive in our case.”

Authorities have said 35-year-old Damion Deray Henderson tried to sell Bryan fake Xanax outside the Flash Foods store at the corner of College and Forsyth Streets in downtown Macon.

When Bryan, 23, realized that the drugs weren’t genuine, he refused to buy them and was fatally shot, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office detective testified during a court hearing about a month after the killing.

Another man, Jarvis Clinton Miller, was in the car with Bryan during the shooting and was himself shot in the neck. A witness reported seeing Miller running away after the shooting, and police found a .380-caliber handgun behind a trash bin in the area where Miller had run. The gun was jammed and didn’t work.

Another gun, a 9 mm, was found near an abandoned Nissan Sentra that Henderson and Miller had ridden in to meet Bryan at the gas mart. Shell casings from a 9 mm handgun were found in the Flash Foods parking lot.

Henderson and Miller each are charged with murder and other charges stemming from Bryan’s death.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

