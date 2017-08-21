Man charged in Mercer University athlete’s killing may be linked to Alabama shooting

More Videos 0:41 Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment Pause 1:16 One dead in East Macon shooting 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 3:32 Cop Shop Podcast: Slick shoplifter makes vodka vanish 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving 4:38 Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:40 Nick Chubb on emotional last game at Sanford Stadium 0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Suspects allegedly tried to sell Mercer basketball player fake drugs before shooting New details emerged during a March 2, 2016 hearing for Damion Henderson, one of two men accused in the death of Jibri Bryan. New details emerged during a March 2, 2016 hearing for Damion Henderson, one of two men accused in the death of Jibri Bryan. Amy Leigh Womack awomack@macon.com

