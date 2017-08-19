Man found dead behind Macon shopping center identified

A body found behind a north Macon shopping center on Saturday has been identified as a man reported missing this week.
William Rehberg, 46, walked barefooted away from his home in the 100 block of Ousley Place Aug. 8 and was reported missing after not being heard from or seen in more than a week.
The body found a mile or so away, behind the North Park II shopping center, 3780 Northside Drive, was identified as Rehberg from personal belongings found in a backpack nearby, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Ousley Place is located in a neighborhood directly behind the shopping center.
When reporting Rehberg missing, his family told police he had health problems.
A crew cutting grass behind the shopping center smelled an odor just before 10 a.m. Saturday that led to the discovery of a decomposed body.
An autopsy likely will be scheduled for Monday.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Randy Gonzalez said investigators combed the area for evidence and are working to determine if foul play is involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments