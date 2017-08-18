William Rehberg
He walked barefooted away from home and hasn’t been seen since

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 18, 2017 6:41 PM

A man who walked barefooted away from his north Macon home has not been heard from or seen in more than a week.

William Rehberg was last spotted Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Ousley Place, off Northside Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The 46-year-old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, has three black teardrops tattoos under his eye. His family told police he has health problems.

Anyone with information regarding Rehberg’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for an on-call Investigator, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

