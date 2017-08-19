Deputies investigating body found behind Macon business

Crime scene investigators are combing the woods behind Classic Firearms, 3780 Northside Drive, after a body was discovered Saturday morning.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the body appears to have been there for “a while.”
Although it appears the body is male, decomposition makes it hard to immediately determine the age or race of the person, he said.
An autopsy likely will be scheduled for Monday.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Randy Gonzalez said someone working behind the business discovered the body and called authorities.
A backpack was found nearby, he said.
Gonzalez said investigators are working to determine if foul play is involved.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
