Jarvis Javion Lawrence

Crime

Man pleads guilty to raping woman at gunpoint on Georgia College campus

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

August 09, 2017 2:07 PM

A 20-year-old Milledgeville man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to raping a woman on the campus of Georgia College on Feb. 25.

Jarvis Javion Lawrence pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated assault and two gun charges a day after his trial had begun, said District Attorney Steve Bradley, of the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit.

Lawrence and the 20-year-old woman had both been at Buffington’s, a downtown Milledgeville restaurant and bar, and Lawrence had tried to approach the woman there, Bradley said.

Later, as the woman was walking across campus on her way home, Lawrence grabbed her, Bradley said. Neither the woman nor Lawrence were students at the college.

Surveillance video shows Lawrence pulling the woman behind a utility box where he assaulted her at gunpoint, Bradley said.

He said Lawrence must serve 30 years behind bars.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

