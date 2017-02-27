Suspect identified in reported rape on Georgia College campus

Georgia College Public Safety officers identified a suspect in a rape reported on campus after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Jarvis Javion Lawrence, 20, is accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her behind Bell Hall, according to a news release from Georgia College.
The woman, who is not a student at the Milledgeville school, told police the attacker ran away toward West Thomas Street.
Lawrence, who also is not a college student, has short dreads that have red tips.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the campus police office at 478-445-4400 or submitting a tip anonymously through the Rave Guardian app or Silent Witness form online.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments