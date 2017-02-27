Crime

Suspect identified in reported rape on Georgia College campus

By Liz Fabian

Georgia College Public Safety officers identified a suspect in a rape reported on campus after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jarvis Javion Lawrence, 20, is accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her behind Bell Hall, according to a news release from Georgia College.

The woman, who is not a student at the Milledgeville school, told police the attacker ran away toward West Thomas Street.

Lawrence, who also is not a college student, has short dreads that have red tips.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the campus police office at 478-445-4400 or submitting a tip anonymously through the Rave Guardian app or Silent Witness form online.

