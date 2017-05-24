Testimony continues in trial for man accused of raping and molesting then-4-year-old

Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial for a Macon man accused of molesting and raping a girl for several years, beginning when she was 4 years old.
The trial for Robert Wayne Davis, 53, began Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Family members of the alleged victim — now a young woman — testified as did a former forensic interviewer and a forensic psychotherapist who reviewed the case.
The prosecution will rest early Thursday. Defense witness testimony is expected to follow.
It’s unclear whether Davis will testify.
The alleged victim testified Tuesday that Davis began raping and molesting her when she was 4 years old in 2004 and the alleged sexual abuse continued until 2012 when she was in middle school.
She said she didn’t understand what sex was until she was much older and after realizing what had happened, she was afraid to tell her family.
In 2015, as a 16-year-old, she told her mother what had happened and a complaint was filed with police.
Davis was arrested Jan. 27, 2016.
His lawyer, Jay Davis, told jurors in his opening statement that there’s no physical evidence or other proof the alleged acts occurred.
Jurors likely will begin deliberations Thursday.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
