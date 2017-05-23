Trial begins for midstate man accused of raping 4-year-old girl

A young woman told her story — a story she alleges began with her being raped as a 4-year-old — to a group of strangers Tuesday.
The woman said she didn’t understand what sex was until she was much older and after realizing what had happened, she was afraid to tell her family about the alleged sexual abuse that had continued until she was in middle school.
“I didn’t know it was wrong,” she told the group of Bibb County jurors.
A trial began Tuesday for 53-year-old Robert Wayne Davis Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Davis is charged with two counts each of child molestation and rape stemming from incidents that are alleged to have occurred between 2004 and 2012.
The woman testified Davis told her as a young girl not to tell anyone what she alleges happened behind closed doors.
As she got older, she said she tried to tell her mother about the alleged sexual abuse, but she’d freeze and her throat would swell up, causing her not to say anything.
In 2015, as a 16-year-old, she was in a car when she told her mother.
“Everything just flooded out,” she said.
Davis, who has a Macon address, was arrested Jan. 27, 2016.
In his opening statement to jurors, Davis’ lawyer, Jay Davis, said “Mr. Davis will never be able to prove to you his innocence.”
The case involves one person, the woman, saying something happened although there’s no proof the alleged acts occurred, he said.
He told jurors many of them would know at the end of the trial that his client is innocent and others would have reasonable doubt that bars a guilty verdict.
Prosecutor Dorothy Hull told jurors in her opening statement that there’s no DNA or fingerprint evidence. There isn’t a video.
The lack of physical evidence isn’t uncommon given the circumstances of the case and that the woman didn’t report the alleged sexual abuse for several years, she said.
Although the woman was examined as a young girl in connection with an unrelated incident and no injuries were visible, it’s not uncommon for a female’s genital area to heal as time passes, Hull said.
Jay Davis said his client has denies the woman’s allegations, although he admits past run-ins with the law that led to his sobriety and work with Alcoholics Anonymous.
Court records show Robert Davis was convicted of aggravated assault and giving a false birth date to police in 1988, forgery in 1993 and giving a false name to police in 2002.
Testimony in the case is set to continue Wednesday.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
