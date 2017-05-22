Woman’s Facebook post leads to arrest in armed robbery she allegedly discussed online

A Macon woman’s social media post landed her in jail Monday on charges she was an accomplice in the shooting of Macon man during an armed robbery three months ago.
Chris’Shayla Miller, 19, of Crystal Lake Circle, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery in the wounding of Darius Rozier at 5950 Bloomfield Road on Feb. 9, according to Bibb County arrest warrants.
A couple days after the shooting, deputies arrested Denkye Trayvon Glenn, 21, of Melbourne Street, and charged him with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Deputies originally reported a man and woman approached Rozier on his front porch, struck up a conversation and then demanded money and shot Rozier as he tried to run.
According to Miller’s arrest warrant, the couple was involved in a transaction of two ounces of marijuana with the victim prior to the shooting.
During the course of the investigation, officers discovered Miller was directly involved in the robbery and allegedly discussed on Facebook the plan to rob the victim in a post days before the incident, according to the arrest warrant.
Rozier was critically wounded, but no update on his condition was immediately available.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments