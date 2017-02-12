Man charged in Bloomfield shooting, robbery

A Macon man is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a man Thursday.
Denyke Trayvon Glenn, 21, was arrested Saturday and charged with the shooting of Darius Rozier, 25, according to a release. He is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Rozier was originally listed in critical condition but the release issued Sunday stated that he was in stable condition.
Rozier was shot at about 12:40 a.m. as he stood on the front porch of his Bloomfield Road home. A man and woman allegedly approached him and started a conversation, then demanded money. Rozier was shot as he tried to run.
The arrest was made by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Gang Unit and Special Investigations Unit, the release stated. The units assisted the Criminal Investigative Division with the investigation of the shooting, which led to the arrest, the release stated.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
