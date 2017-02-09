Man shot in the chest while standing on his front porch

A 25-year-old Macon man is in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday while he was standing on his front porch.
Darius Rozier, 25, was wounded in the chest at about 12:40 a.m. at 5950 Bloomfield Road near the Village Green neighborhood, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are for a man and woman who walked up and started a conversation with Rozier then demanded money.
When Rozier tried to run, he was shot by the black man who had a gun and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The woman with him was wearing a black in color jumper with a red hoodie with white stars on the sleeves and front of the hoodie.
They drove off in a red, two-door Honda. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
