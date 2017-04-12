They stole guns from Bass Pro Shops in 2013. Now, they’re headed to prison

Two men who pleaded guilty to stealing 17 guns from Macon’s Bass Pro Shops in a 2013 burglary were sentenced to jail time Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Georgia.
Kenneth Atwater, 35, of McDonough, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and 24-year-old Jabari Walters, of East Point, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, the news release said.
Two other men charged in the case, 24-year-old Tabari Walters and 32-year-old Dante Thomas, were sentenced last month. Walters, of East Point, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and Thomas, of Atlanta, was sentenced to five years in prison.
Authorities have said the four men parked on the shoulder of Interstate 75 northbound about midnight Sept. 29, 2013. They ran up the hill to the store and busted the glass of windows near the boat area with a yellow crowbar.
The men admitted to selling the guns on the street soon after the heist.
