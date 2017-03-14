He helped steal guns from Bass Pro Shops. Now he’s headed to federal prison.

More than three years after a group of men stole 17 guns from Macon’s Bass Pro Shops store, only three guns have been recovered.
One of the men, 32-year-old Dante Thomas, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for his part in the heist.
During his sentencing, held in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard said the other men charged in the case have admitted selling guns on the street soon after the Sept. 29, 2013, burglary at the Bass Road retailer.
Thomas, who previously denied his involvement in the theft, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit theft from a federal firearms licensee.
He apologized to his wife and family during Tuesday’s hearing, saying “I am fully responsible for my actions.”
Thomas drove Kenneth Atwater, Jabari Walters and Tabari Walters to the store, parking along the side of Interstate 75’s northbound lanes and all four men ran up a hill to a glass window where boats were displayed, according to his plea agreement.
Just before midnight, Thomas broke and cleared the glass from the window of an emergency door using a yellow crowbar, according to the agreement. Howard said the crowbar was found at his home when it was later searched.
All four men ran inside to the gun section where Thomas stole five of the 17 guns taken, according to the plea agreement.
He then drove Atwater, Walters and Walters back to the Atlanta area, according to the agreement.
After Thomas completes his prison sentence, he also must complete three years of supervised release.
He also was sentenced to pay $14,619 restitution.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments