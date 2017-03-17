Two men sentenced in 2013 Bass Pro Shops gun heist

Three and a half years after four men stole 17 guns from Macon’s Bass Pro Shops, two of them have been sentenced to jail time.
Tabari Walters, 24, of East Point, was sentenced to 33 months Friday. Dante Thomas, 32, of Atlanta, was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday. They also were ordered to pay $14,620 in restitution to the store, according to a news release Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Georgia.
The burglary occurred early morning Sept. 29, 2013. The four men parked on the shoulder of Interstate 75 northbound, ran up the hill to the store and busted the glass out of an emergency door’s window with a crowbar, authorities have said.
The two other men, 24-year-old Jabari Walters and 35-year-old Kenneth Atwater, also pleaded guilty and are set to be sentenced April 12.
