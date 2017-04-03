Father of Wisconsin football player, ex-Stratford star Quintez Cephus shot in Macon

The father of former Stratford Academy and current University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus was shot and critically wounded Monday at a street corner in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood, authorities said.
Bibb County sheriff’s officials said Andre Taylor, 39, was shot in the head outside M&M Grocery at 2740 Montpelier Ave. about 12:45 Monday afternoon.
Taylor was in critical condition at a city hospital. It was unclear what prompted the shooting.
Taylor’s Facebook page features several links to his son’s athletic endeavors, including pictures of Cephus playing for wide receiver last fall as a freshman on Wisconsin’s football team.
Cephus was honored by The Telegraph last year with the Selby Buck Award, an honor presented to the top all-around athlete in the newspaper’s coverage area. Cephus was also a basketball standout at Stratford.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments