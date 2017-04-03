Man shot in head at Montpelier grocery mart

A man was shot in the head outside a convenience store in Montpelier Heights just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Dozens of people crowded around the man as emergency responders worked to save his life in the parking lot of M&M Grocery, formerly Young’s Grocery.
A few people were overcome with emotion, screaming with grief as the rain poured down on the chaotic scene at Montpelier and Lilly Avenues.
He was still alive and being treated at the hospital as of 1:30 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
