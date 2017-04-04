Man accused in Macon shooting turns himself in

A man wanted in a shooting at the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue in Macon turned himself in Monday night.
Calvin Stapleton, 40, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang activity and probation violation in the shooting of 39-year-old Andre Taylor, according to a news release.
He turned himself in about 11:30 p.m. Monday after he heard investigators were looking for him, the release states. Stapleton is in the Bibb County jail, and no bond has been set at this time.
Authorities say at about 12:45 p.m. Monday Stapleton and Taylor argued in the parking lot of the convenience store at 2760 Montpelier Avenue when Taylor started to walk away. Stapleton then shot Taylor in the head with a pistol, the release states.
Taylor is the father of Quintez Cephus, a former Stratford Academy and current University of Wisconsin football player. He was in critical condition Monday night.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments