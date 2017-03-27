Lowell Register claims Peach County arrest ‘illegal’ in Creek 100.9 burglary

After spending three hours in the Peach County jail, Lowell Register said he was wrongfully arrested on burglary and criminal trespassing charges at the broadcast tower for The Creek 100.9 radio station.
Peach County deputies were patrolling Aultman Road after the station was knocked off the air Friday and Saturday after the transmitter was sabotaged at the site not far off Ga. 96 and Interstate 75.
At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a deputy arrested Register, 80, after he was caught with his son-in-law, who was drilling holes in the locked door of a building housing the transmitter for The Creek.
“This arrest, that was unwarranted and uncalled for, and illegal, and a lot of other things I could say,” Register said Monday morning. “This is my personal land, building and tower.”
Although the Peach County tax rolls show him as the owner of nearly seven acres, it also notes Register owes nearly $3,200 in taxes for 2015 and 2016.
Register’s company is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy after years of legal battles and the contested sale of Radio Peach and Radio Perry to Creek Media.
In December, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Ed Ennis approved the sale of those radio companies that had been held in a court-ordered receivership since early 2015.
Register still argues that Register Communications and its subsidiaries were improperly placed in receivership which should negate the sale.
“I was not in default on any loans,” he said Monday.
Documents were presented in court that show he defaulted on about $7.5 million in loans, property taxes and payroll taxes owed the Internal Revenue Service.
Friday, a switch at the transmitter was turned off and Brad Evans, co-owner of The Creek, suspected Register was behind the outage, but did not press charges.
The switch was flipped back on and The Creek was back on the air after being off for about five hours.
Saturday, the station went off the air again at 10 a.m. when a circuit board was removed.
Evans called the sheriff’s offices in Peach and Bibb counties, thinking Register might have the board at his Macon home.
Engineers temporarily patched together a repair and were back on the air at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Evans said.
Register admits removing the “mother board” from the transmitter Saturday.
“I just pulled it out and my son-in-law hid it,” Register said. “I’m not stealing.”
Evans recovered it Sunday on the property.
“Luckily he put it in a plastic bag,” Evans said Monday morning as he examined the board.
Evans had returned to the tower where a security guard was posted outside the gate Monday morning.
Up until Saturday, Register had a key to the gate and the transmitter building, he said.
“It’s my property. It’s my building and land and up until (Sunday) I’ve had the opportunity to come and go,” Register said.
Evans had the locks changed, which prompted Register to remove the gate Sunday and attempt to enter the building by drilling the door.
Register claims The Creek is intercepting rent payments due him from Cumulus Broadcasting to rent space on the tower and in the transmitter building.
He also expects The Creek to pay rent for their use of the building and property.
Evans said if they owed anybody rent, it would be Green Bull Georgia Partners LLC, which owns the loans Register Communications reportedly failed to pay.
Evans plans to explore pressing federal charges against Register.
“It hurts... it’s already hard enough to run a radio station without someone tampering with your equipment,” Evans said. “Ultimately we’re just going to keep doing what we have to do to stay on the air.”
Register also claims The Creek is unlawfully in possession of some Register Data Systems equipment that was removed from the studio on Forsyth Street.
He wants Bibb County deputies to arrest someone “for stealing my equipment” and he wants The Creek off the Peach County property.
“I will have Creek Media removed because that land and that building belongs to me,” Register said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
