Former broadcaster Register arrested in radio tower break in

Lowell Register, the former owner of Register Communications, was arrested on a burglary charge Sunday after he was allegedly caught breaking into the Creek 100.9 radio tower building in Peach County.
The station was off the air much of the day Saturday after someone took a piece of equipment out of building, said Brad Evans, co-owner of the station.
Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said due to that break in, as well as another in which a switch was turned off, deputies were keeping an eye on the tower. A deputy drove by at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and found Register and another man attempting to enter the building.
Deese said both are charged with burglary and are being booked into the Peach County jail. Deese said Register is being questioned in relation to the previous two break-ins and more charges may be pending.
Evans said he will also seek federal charges against Register because of interference with broadcasting.
Because the radio station office is in downtown Macon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating. Lt. Randy Gonzalez said an investigator spoke with Register about Saturday’s break in and Register claimed it was his property and that the radio station had failed to pay rent. Gonzalez said their investigation is ongoing but no charges had been filed as of Sunday.
Evans said ownership of the land is in dispute in court, but that there is no question that the station owns the equipment and that Register had no right to take it. Evans also said there is no requirement to pay Register any rent.
In early 2015 a Bibb County Superior Court judge appointed a New York attorney to manage Register Communications’ assets after the company failed to pay about $7.5 million owed in loans, property taxes and payroll taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service.
In September Creek Media sought a restraining order against Register, alleging he had been harassing employees and unplugging equipment.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
