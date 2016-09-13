Creek Media seeks restraining order against prior owner, Lowell Register

Creek Media LLC, the new owner of Macon’s The Creek 100.9 FM station, is asking a judge to stop Lowell Register, one of the station’s previous owners, from saying he’s taking control of the station, unplugging equipment and otherwise harassing employees.
A petition filed in Bibb County Superior Court Monday alleges Register, former head of Register Communications entered the station’s Cherry Street office Aug. 19 and said he was taking control of his former stations, towers and equipment.
A Bibb County Superior Court judge appointed a New York attorney as a receiver — someone to manage Register Communications’ assets — in early 2015 after the company failed to pay about $7.5 million owed in loans, property taxes and payroll taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service.
In a May 23, 2016, transaction with the receiver, Creek Media bought the Radio Perry and Radio Peach stations WPGA-AM, WNEX-AM and WNEX-FM, and land where Register Communications owned a radio tower, according the the petition. Documents accompanying the petition show Creek Media paid $790,000.
Register and his wife, Janice Register, objected the Creek Media’s applications with the FCC, including one to prevent the receiver from selling the stations, towers and other property. A judge denied the Registers’ motion seeking to stop the sale, according to the petition.
A federal bankruptcy judge reinstalled the Registers as officers and directors of Register Communications Aug. 15. The company has a pending Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, according to the petition.
Creek Media argues the Registers are not officers or directors of “the radio entities.”
The company contends it was contacted Sept. 6 by someone calling on Lowell Register’s behalf who said he needed to make arrangements to move all radio equipment to Register’s property.
The following day, Creek Media “was informed” that Register had unplugged cables needed for an internet connection and shut down email on at least one computer which contained data “necessary for the function” of the stations. The company also contends Register began holding checks and mail intended for Creek Media, according to the petition.
Having not received a bill, Creek Media became aware that the power bill for its radio towers had not been paid.
Creek Media is seeking a temporary protective order and interlocutory injunction prohibiting the Registers from taking action to disrupt its business.
A judge issued a temporary protective order Monday and set a hearing for later this week to further consider the case.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report. Check back at macon.com for more on this story.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments