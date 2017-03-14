Teens charged with stealing judges’ cars indicted

One of the Macon teenagers accused of stealing cars from two midstate judges last year allegedly has been linked to a local street gang, according to indictments filed Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court.
Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict 18-year-old Maury Makel Frye on allegations he received and retained a stolen Springfield handgun Oct. 22 and that he’s associated with the Crips gang.
He also was charged in a separate indictment that alleged he took a 2002 Ford Expedition belonging to the wife of Houston County State Court Judge Jason Ashford Nov. 28. The vehicle was stolen while the judge’s wife was teaching at Middle Georgia State University.
Frye additionally is accused of taking a 2013 Ford F150 truck, a 2015 Toyota Sequoia, a rented 2016 Dodge Journey and a gun from former Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Tripp Self’s property Nov. 28. Self was sworn in Dec. 19 as a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
The Expedition later was found near Self’s property.
Frye is charged with five counts of theft by taking, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of violating the state’s gang act and one count each of theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction, according to the indictments.
Monteris Antonio Jackson, 19, another Macon man charged in connection with thefts from Self’s home, is charged with three counts of theft by taking, one count of theft by receiving and one count of obstruction of an officer, according to the indictments. The theft by receiving charge stems from an allegation Jackson received the stolen Expedition.
Judges from the Macon Judicial Circuit disqualified themselves from hearing the cases against Frye and Jackson earlier this year, according to court records.
Two juveniles also charged in the case were prosecuted in Bibb County Juvenile Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
