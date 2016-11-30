Teens arrested in theft of judges’ vehicles; deputies probe possible connection

Three teens are in custody after four vehicles were stolen from two local judges late Monday and early Tuesday.
Bibb County sheriff’s investigators arrested two Macon 18-year-olds, Maury Makel Frye and Monteris Jackson, and a 14-year-old girl, whose identity was not released.
Sometime after 11:30 p.m. Monday, three vehicles and a gun were taken from the driveway of Bibb Superior Court Judge Tilman “Tripp” Self.
A Ford Expedition found nearby, was stolen from the wife of Houston State Court Judge Jason Ashford.
Deputies recovered all of the vehicles, including a rental Dodge Journey that was in Self’s driveway along with his Ford F150 pickup and his wife’s Toyota Sequoia.
The pickup was found wrecked early Tuesday morning, which prompted deputies to go to Self’s home off Zebulon Road.
Self said he was asleep when the vehicles were taken.
A handgun taken with other personal items has been recovered, according to the news release.
Investigators are trying to determine whether the judges were targeted, or if the thefts were random.
Tina Ashford’s 2002 white Ford Expedition was taken from Middle Georgia State University between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
It was found at Powers Plantation off Zebulon Road, near Self’s home, and is considered evidence in the theft at the Bibb judge’s home.
Frye is charged with theft by taking and criminal trespass.
He also is wanted for other crimes and is being held on a $26,600 bond. Jackson is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and is being held on a bond of $4,050.
The juvenile female was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and was turned over to her parent with a court date pending.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
