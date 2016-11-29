Second midstate judge reports vehicle stolen

Two midstate judges recently had their vehicles stolen, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible connection.
On Monday, Houston County State Court Judge Jason Ashford’s wife, Tina Ashford, reported their 2002 white Ford Expedition was stolen from the parking lot at Middle Georgia State University between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Early morning Tuesday, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Tilman Self got a knock on his door.
A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy asked Self, who recently has been tapped for the Georgia Court of Appeals, if he knew where his white 2013 Ford F-150 XLT pickup was.
Self said it should be in the driveway, but it wasn’t.
Also missing were his wife’s 2015 Toyota Sequoia and a 2016 Dodge Journey rental van from Enterprise were taken from his driveway off Zebulon Road, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.
Self said he got home at 11:30 p.m. Monday and didn’t know when the vehicles were taken.
“They wrecked mine and it is likely totalled,” Self stated in an email response to a Telegraph inquiry. “They just found Amy’s car. The third is on the loose.”
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said Self’s white pickup was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the west side of the county early in the morning, which led them to Self’s home.
The Selfs also are missing a pistol, cases of ammunition, several hunting knives, a deer stand, two iPads, a Dell computer and some other personal items that were in the vehicles, according to the report.
The stolen goods were valued at more than $5,000.
Tuesday afternoon, Ashford learned his car was recovered on Powers Plantation, not far from the Self’s house. However, he was unsure of its condition.
“I’m just hoping it’s not a burned-out wreck,” Ashford said.
Investigators are working to determine if Ashford’s car was used in the auto thefts at Self’s home.
“Honestly, I can’t imagine it being a judge thing,” Ashford said. “Why would they target just judges? That wouldn’t make any sense. I don’t know. It’s a strange coincidence, but there aren’t any other judges claiming their cars were stolen yesterday, are there?”
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
