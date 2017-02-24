Accused killer surrenders in Macon shooting caught on store video camera

A surveillance camera mounted on the front of USA Grocery caught Thursday’s fatal confrontation that killed Kareem Mano.
The suspected killer, identified by the Bibb County sheriff’s office as De’Andre Malik Thomas, turned himself in Friday afternoon, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.
The video shows Thomas get out of a white sedan, and he appears to hand off something to Mano in the parking lot of the store at 2590 Rocky Creek Road at about 3:20 p.m.
Mano is seen walking up to the car, with his back to the camera, then puts something into his pants pocket and zips it up.
Investigators say the men argued about a cellphone Thomas allegedly sold the sister of Mano’s girlfriend, according to the incident report.
The girlfriend told police the phone was locked, and her sister wanted her money back when Thomas allegedly fired a gun into the air and yelled, “it’s jugg season b----,” possibly a street reference to stealing.
Mano allegedly told the woman: “Don’t worry about it. I’ll handle it.”
The men agreed to meet at the store in Bloomfield.
In the video, Mano and another man talk for about two minutes before Mano pulls a large gun out of his pants. The Bibb County sheriff’s incident report calls it a “Tech-9 handgun.”
He slips it back in his waistband, and they talk for a little while longer before the man, identified by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies as Thomas, pulls out a gun and starts shooting.
The graphic video shows Mano running away and collapsing near the gas pumps with his own gun in hand.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call investigators at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
